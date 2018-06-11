Good morning.

Here is what you Need To Know:

Tuesday is Election Day! Polls will open at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot.

For a sample ballot for your voting precinct, or to find out what is on your ballot click here for information from the Secretary of State's office.

When you go to cast your vote early, you will be asked to identify yourself with either a photo ID or signature on a voter affidavit. You may use a driver's license, a Louisiana special ID or some other generally recognized picture ID that has your name and signature. You may wish to contact your local Registrar of Voters Office for specific locations, dates and times.

(Credit: Conagra Foods)

Four different Duncan Hines cake mixes are being recalled because they may be contaminated with Salmonella. Conagra Foods says the recall involves its Classic White, Classic Butter Golden, Signature Confetti, and Classic Yellow, all with specific "best by" dates. (Read more)

A cold front will move into SE Louisiana today, but it will stall over us. This will keep us warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few of the storms could be strong with gusty winds and a few downpours. (Read more)

Dez Bryant might have a window to make his return to the NFL. The New Orleans Saints are bringing in three receivers, including Bryant, for workouts on Tuesday, according to NFL Media's Jane Slater. (Read more)

One homeowner sued his mortgage lender, Chase Home Finance, after the bank foreclosed on his New Orleans East home in 2011. Chase tried to take the house shortly after he rebuilt it using flood insurance proceeds from Hurricane Katrina, and his attorney argues in court filings that Chase committed fraud to justify foreclosing on him. (Read more)

