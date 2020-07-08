'It's a joke' | JP teachers speak out against schools reopening

Teachers received a 16-ounce bottle of hand sanitizer and a box of masks as their protective equipment, without knowing when or how they'd get more.

NEW ORLEANS — The Jefferson Parish School Board may have prematurely ended its monthly meeting Wednesday evening, stopping public comment, but Jefferson Parish teachers are still speaking out.

“Even not during a pandemic, we are undersupplied, underfunded,” said English teacher David Fields. “Right now, it’s a joke what they think they’re going to provide us with, and then this Google Meet…”

The Jefferson Federation of Teachers not only sent a list of 165 teacher-generated questions to the school board weeks ago, but new questions have been added.

This week, as teachers came back to the classroom, many discovered for the first time that they would be teaching virtual and in-person students simultaneously.

Other teachers received a 16-ounce bottle of hand sanitizer and a box of masks as their protective equipment and were not told when or how the supplies would be replenished.

After just two days of being back in the classroom, a “handful” of teachers had already tested positive for COVD-19.

Even virtual learning has problems, some teachers say. Teachers have not been trained on the Google suite that Jefferson Parish has chosen to use for Virtual Jefferson. Some teachers say that there are legal concerns, as any member of the Google Meet can record, mute, or unmute others without consent.

In addition, thousands of laptops meant for virtual learning are on backorder. Jefferson Parish Schools tells Eyewitness News it will be passing out Chromebooks it already has, based on a student’s need.

Still, teachers feel their words have fallen on deaf ears.

Chris Salerno, the Dean of Students for Young Audiences Charter School in Gretna, shared a video to friends and family, saying he’s scared to bring students back into classrooms.

“As of tonight, we are planning on hosting hundreds of students and dozens of staff in our building next Wednesday, and I fear the consequences for our staff and their families could be dire.”

Another teacher, Talora Gross, who did not have the opportunity to speak at the school board meeting, posted a video of her own.

“Teaching remotely protects kids and staff, their families. During this pandemic crisis, are you ready to take personal responsibility for the loss of life that will come from opening schools to live instruction?” she said in part.

And English teacher Brian Williams published an article on Medium. He compared the act of sending kids back to classrooms to the experiments performed on Black men in Tuskegee, Alabama in the 40s.

He wrote in part,

“End the insanity. You have no right to experiment on us by opening a school system in the middle of a hot spot. My students' lives matter, my colleagues' lives matter.”

This comes as the teacher’s union met privately Thursday night to consider its next plan of action.