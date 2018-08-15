Dozens of family and friends were emotional as 1-year-old Aaron Avila was laid to rest. His father and grandmother were in tears as the baby's casket sat in front of them.

"This is horrible being in their shoes. It's horrible. I can tell you right now it's really horrible," Marleny Floras, friend of family, said.

The two people who were supposed to take care of Aaron are accused in his murder; Jennifer Avila, Aaron's mom and her boyfriend Fernando Darocha. Darocha is facing a first degree murder charge.

Gretna police say he beat the baby to death and Jennifer Avila allegedly tried to help cover it up. She's facing an obstruction of justice charge.

"Today is a very sad day. being here with this family, there's nothing we can do or say but at least we're here to say we care and that's what this is all about," Lise Naccari said.

Today is also about Aaron-- making sure this innocent baby boy has a proper burial. That's where Compassionate Burials for Indigent Babies comes in. The nonprofit helps families pay for funeral expenses. Volunteers also provide comfort and support.

"They're crushed. This whole group is crushed. You can't make sense of this, it's a senseless murder. When I first saw a picture of this baby, the first thing I wanted to do was take his little cheeks and kiss it. That's what you want to do with a baby. Today is a very difficult day there's no way about that," Nacarri said.

