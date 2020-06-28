'It's been too long;' Protesters want to see a change

“It’s been too long that we have been seeing these things and going to schools named after people who supported our oppression,” said Daniel Garrison.

NEW ORLEANS — Members of the nonprofit Take 'Em down Nola want to see a change in the community.

They’re demanding city leaders remove monuments that highlight white supremacy.



Dozens of people were in Lafayette Square on Saturday, learning about historical figures.



Garrison said monuments that highlight white supremacy need to come down.



“When you have symbols of white supremacy still standing in a majority black city, that sends a specific message to the people in the city: who is in control,” he said.



Garrison said figures like John McDonough and Henry Clay in Lafayette square should be removed.



He claims the monuments are symbols of oppressors.



The goal is to get rid of monuments like Clay and McDonough in the city.

“I stop people and harass my white friends and let them know about why this matters because I realize a lot of my acquaintances still have very rhetorical answers about 'We don’t want to erase history,'” Marion Martin who supported the rally said.



Members with the group marched to the French Quarter and highlighted other monuments the group claims showcases white supremacy like the Iberville/Bienville monument



The group stopped at Jackson Square.



Members with Take 'Em Down Nola said they want to see the Andre Jackson monument taken down as well.

“These are insults to anybody within the democratic sentiments, and we recognize that these are symbols of white supremacy. As long as these things stand, it will be a certification that whites are still in control in this city,” Malcolm Suber with Take em Down Nola said.



Some protesters said they hope the diversity of the people participating in the march will help bring about change.

“If they want to become part of the actual dismantling process, they need to be there lock in step listening and assisting any way they can,” Garrison said.



While the Take 'Em Down Nola wants the statues removed immediately, the New Orleans City Council started the process of renaming streets that honor Confederates and white supremacists by voting to create a commission that will study the issue over the next six months.

The commission will be in charge of which streets or other public places be renamed.

