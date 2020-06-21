'It's emptying out;' New Orleans small businesses owners say future uncertain

"We lost over $200,000 in revenue. That's the revenue point that rocks us out here," Findley said.

NEW ORLEANS — Small business owners are concerned the coronavirus will have a lasting impact on the economy.

Rhonda Findley owns Funrock'n on Magazine Street. It's a clothing boutique that's been operating since Katrina.

Findley said it's a struggle to stay open once the pandemic hit because she lost money since people were not told to stay at home.

"We lost over $200,000 in revenue. That's the revenue point that rocks us out here," Findley said.

Findley feels the Paycheck Protection Program helped, but she said more needs to be done to really get the economy back on track.

If not, Findley is concerned her shop is one of many others that could close along the popular shopping destination.

"You can look across the street. That's an empty storefront. I just drove up and down this street. It's emptying out," Findley said.

Findley said she fears more small businesses in the city and across the state could close. She said she believes COVID-19 cases may rise since people are out in Orleans Parish without any face coverings.

Findley said she was pleased some businesses have managed to stay afloat until Phase 2, but she thinks the city should remain closed until everyone is safe from the virus.

Findley said she lost many friends, some of whom were African-Americans who have been disproportionally hit by the virus.

"If you ask me, I would say our city should remain closed and that we should protect it until some sort of protocol or remedy or if it saves one life you should be willing to wear a mask," she said.

Melanie King is a shopper who loves Magazine street, and she claims she's never seen shops struggle like they do now.

"You lose a little bit of what makes New Orleans special especially Magazine Street in particular," King said.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.