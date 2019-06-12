NEW ORLEANS — Another record goes down.

So far on Friday we’re reached 83° at MSY, the warmest spot on the map. This broke the old record of 82° set only six years ago.

The reason it got so warm was because we entered the warm sector of an approaching surface low. Friday morning, a warm front moved northward, sending much warmer and more humid Gulf air across much of Southeast Louisiana and south Mississippi.

A weak cold front is to our west and once it moves through, temperatures and humidity will begin to fall by later this evening.

Due to the nature of such a weak system, rainfall didn’t amount to much of anything with only Galliano and Hammond as of writing this reporting getting any measurable rainfall.

Models also did a poor job of the forecasted highs, with most indicating we’d only reach the mid 70s. Most observing stations did only climb to the upper 70s, but Baton Rouge, Reserve, and Kenner all reached the 80s.

It looks like it will be not nearly as warm for this weekend behind the front.

