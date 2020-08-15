'It's where community happens' | New Orleans restaurants take business to sidewalks

To help with the cost of outdoor dining the city of New Orleans is offering $2,000 grants to support up to 50 restaurants.

NEW ORLEANS — As struggling restaurants across New Orleans rethink, revamp and reinvent, more are starting to take the dining experience outside. Port of Call on Esplanade recently added tables to the sidewalk.

“We’ve been stressed out lately with all the rules and regulations and everything, but we’re ready,” said Port of Call general manager Mike Mollere last week.

To help with the cost of outdoor dining the city of New Orleans is offering $2,000 grants to support up to 50 restaurants. It’s part of a multi-phase, $250,000 effort to get struggling restaurants back to business, using sidewalks and parking lots as dining space.

“Sidewalk café space is kind of what it sounds like. It’s a space outside of a restaurant’s premises that is in a public right of way,” said New Orleans Director of Economic Development Jeffrey Schwartz.

Schwartz said permits were required for using those areas. Fees are being waived and applications are being expedited.

“We know restaurants, just like many other industries, are reeling from COVID, and this is a way that the city has found that we can support folks. We expect there to be demand for it,” said Schwartz.

In about a month, the city is expected to take outdoor dining a little further in approved areas, offering permits for curbside dining areas known as parklets, which would allow seating in parking lanes. If successful, that pilot program could expand city-wide with grants and a greater vision for the city.

“This is an opportunity during a crisis to really ask who we are. How do we become more pedestrian friendly? How do we become a more equitable and vibrant place?” said Schwartz.

Part of that plan is making sure restaurants continue to serve up the flavor that makes New Orleans the city that it is.

“This is New Orleans. We know that people celebrate all of their large and small life milestones at restaurants. It’s where community happens,” said Schwartz — a community where many restaurants are struggling to keep the grills going but happy to serve customers who make it worthwhile.

