Jackson Square is closed tonight, protestors can demonstrate on Decatur, NOPD says

The New Orleans Police Departments said via it's twitter handle @NOPDNews that Jackson Square was closed, directing protesters to go elsewhere.

NEW ORLEANS — Jackson Square will be closed Friday night, a tweet from @NOPDnews said Friday around 4:20 p.m. The New Orleans Police Department's twitter handle said NOPD supports and encourages peaceful protest, directing demonstrators to gather on Decatur Street between Dumaine and Toulouse streets.

Protesters marching in New Orleans rallied near Broad and Tulane avenues Thursday night announcing that protests would continue Friday at Jackson Square at 5:30 p.m.

NOPD officers were observed blocking traffic for protests Thursday, giving way for protesters marching from Duncan Plaza and eventually reaching the New Orleans Court House.

What appeared to be thousands of protesters marched Thursday. Leaders of the protests encouraged demonstrators to continue the momentum of previous protests that week by showing up Friday at Jackson Square.

Wednesday, demonstrators marched up U.S. Business 90 West to cross the Crescent City Connection, but they were stopped by NOPD officers, some in riot gear.

NOPD officers use tear gas to disperse protesters blocking CCC

NOPD officers are investigating allegations of officers shooting rubber bullets at protests during the standoff at the Crescent City Connection Wednesday night.

