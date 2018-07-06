A gymnastics coach behind bars in Jefferson Parish on suspicion of sexual battery involving juvenile now faces similar charges in St. Charles Parish as the number of accusations against him grows.

Jonathan West, 25, will be booked with three counts of sexual battery, one count of oral sexual battery and two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles, St. Charles Parish Sheriff Greg Champagne said Thursday in a news release.

The alleged criminal acts took place at Flipnastics, the Luling gym where West worked, between April and May of this year.

Champagne said his detectives continue to investigate the case, but have already identified other potential victims.

West remained jailed Thursday in Jefferson Parish. Champagne said West will be extradited to St. Charles Parish after his release from the Jefferson Parish jail.

West was booked in Jefferson Parish with 10 counts of sexual battery and two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

A Jefferson Parish judge earlier this week set his bond at $190,000 and ordered him to stay away from the boys who have accused him of the crimes.

