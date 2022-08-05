Jazz Fest 2022 ends with a bang

After a 2 year absence due to the pandemic, Jazz Fest came back with a bang.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans saw its first Jazz & Heritage Festival since 2019.

Sunday wrapped up the two week, seven day festival, that saw large crowds, great music, and even better food.

Festivalgoers had a Sunday funday full of music from Kool & the Gang, Norah Jones, and Zac Brown Band to name a few.

Zac Brown Band was a last minute replacement, filling in after a Willie Nelson band member tested positive for Covid.

Attendants were happy to be back after two long years, and the emotions were felt throughout the fairgrounds.

The food was a hit as always, with many festivalgoers excited for the Crawfish Monica, Cochon de lait and Crawfish Bread.

Pierre Hilzim has been selling Crawfish Monica at Jazz Fest for 37 years. "It's been the comeback of dreams. Everybody's out having fun. The attitude of the people, the attitude of everybody involved has been spectacular," Hilzim said.