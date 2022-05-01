Jazz Fest Sunday opening delayed until 11:30

The Fest will open 30 minutes later on Sunday due to the inclement weather.

NEW ORLEANS — The Jazz Fest gates will open at 11:30 on Sunday, a 30-minute delay from the original opening time, due to the inclement weather conditions in the New Orleans Area.

The Festival's Twitter account posted the news.

Due to weather conditions, the opening of today’s Jazz Fest will be delayed. The gates will open at 11:30.



Please continue to follow us on social media for updates. — New Orleans JazzFest (@jazzfest) May 1, 2022

As of right now, the Festival is still scheduled to go on as scheduled for Sunday, albeit with the slight delay.

Sunday's headlining acts include the Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Avett brothers, and Charlie Wilson.