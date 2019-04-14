NEW ORLEANS — It was a close call for people leaving French Quarter Festival Saturday when a Jeep jumped the curb on Canal Street and crashed into a building.

It happened around 5:20 p.m. outside the festival, when a driver in a red Jeep Patriot experienced an unknown medical issue and lost control of the vehicle, NOPD officials said.

Within seconds, the Jeep went onto the sidewalk and crashed into the side of the historic Rubensteins Men's Store on the corner of Canal Street and St. Charles Avenue, breaking a display window.

No one was hit by the Jeep, NOPD officials said, but the driver was reportedly unresponsive after the crash. People nearby pulled the man out and the police were called.

EMS arrived at the scene and treated the driver. It's unclear what happened to him that police believe lead to the crash, but he was not taken to the hospital via ambulance, officials said.

No other injuries were reported to the police following the incident.

Dan Sullivan took photos of the incident right after the crash. He said the car just missed him and his party as they walked down Canal Street.

Police say the incident is still under investigation.