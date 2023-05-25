Body recovered in Grand Isle after small plane crashes in Gulf of Mexico

The body of the pilot of a small plane that crashed during a fish-spotting trip was recovered Thursday from the Gulf of Mexico, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — The body of the pilot of a small plane that crashed during a fish-spotting trip was recovered Thursday from the Gulf of Mexico, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the pilot is believed to have been the only person aboard when the plane crashed on Wednesday. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

The NTSB said the Cessna 182 airplane was operated by a company called Westbank Fishing.