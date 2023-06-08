Power knocked out in part of Metairie along Airline Hwy, Entergy says

METAIRIE, La. — A power outage is impacted more than 2,800 Entergy customers in a part of Jefferson Parish.
Most of the impacted area is along Airline Highway in the Jefferson Heights area of Metairie between Clearview Parkway and Causeway Boulevard According to Entergy’s outage map.
Entergy says "equipment on a utility pole has broken" and crews are on site making repairs. As of 1:10 p.m. Entergy says restoration is estimated to be about 2:34 p.m. but could change on the situation.
