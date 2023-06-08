x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Power knocked out in part of Metairie along Airline Hwy, Entergy says

Entergy says equipment on a utility pole is broken.
Credit: Entergy

METAIRIE, La. — A power outage is impacted more than 2,800 Entergy customers in a part of Jefferson Parish.

Most of the impacted area is along Airline Highway in the Jefferson Heights area of Metairie between Clearview Parkway and Causeway Boulevard According to Entergy’s outage map.

Entergy says "equipment on a utility pole has broken" and crews are on site making repairs. As of 1:10 p.m. Entergy says restoration is estimated to be about 2:34 p.m. but could change on the situation.

Stay with WWL-TV for the latest information on this developing story when it becomes available.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Audubon Aquarium and Insectarium reopens after renovation

Before You Leave, Check This Out