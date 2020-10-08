Jefferson Parish | 1 killed in Sunday night Harvey shooting

Deputies were sent to the scene of the shooting in the 1100 block of Tallow Tree Lane around 9:15 p.m.

NEW ORLEANS — A male victim was shot and killed in Harvey late Sunday, the sheriff said.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reports that his office began a homicide investigation into the shooting.

Deputies were sent to the scene of the shooting in the 1100 block of Tallow Tree Lane around 9:15 p.m., but before they got there, the victim was taken to a local hospital in a car. Soon after, he died, the release said.

The sheriff's office said they had no information about who shot and killed the victim or why as of Sunday night.



Anyone with information about the shooting can call the JPSO Homicide Section at 504.364.5300 or Crimestoppers at 504.822.1111

