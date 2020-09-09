Animal shelter gives pets displaced by Hurricane Laura a place to stay

“We have been blessed to have not been impacted by this storm and believe in helping our neighbors in need,” said Jefferson Parish Animal Shelter Director Michelle B

NEW ORLEANS — Many southwest Louisiana families have made the New Orleans area a temporary home after they evacuated to the area to escape Hurricane Laura's destruction, and many of those families have pets.

The Jefferson Parish East Bank Animal Shelter announced Wednesday that it's helping Hurricane Laura evacuees with their pets, making temporary changes to house an overflow of pets

The shelter is prepared to house an overflow of pets from evacuees needing a place for their animals to stay, a release said.

During this time any strays that are brought into the facility will be transferred to the West Bank Animal Shelter for housing after intake and processing.

“We have been blessed to have not been impacted by this storm and believe in helping our neighbors in need,” said Jefferson Parish Animal Shelter Director Michelle Brignac.

The shelter asks that anyone bringing in pets to call ahead at (504) 736-6111

Some hotels in the New Orleans area have made adjustments to help evacuees with pets as well. The LASPCA raised funds and gathered donations to help pet owners with necessities, like vaccines and flea medicine.

“(During) Hurricane Katrina, we learned firsthand that people would not evacuate if they could not take their pets with them,” said Ana Zorrilla, CEO of LASPCA.

