Woman dies inside Jefferson Parish corrections, sheriff's office to investigate

GRETNA, La. — A woman died Wednesday morning inside the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center, JPSO said later that day.

It happened just after 9 a.m., when a woman suffered what the sheriff's office called, "a medical episode."

She was apparently soon transported to a hospital where she died.

The woman's age and identity were not released in JPSO's statement.