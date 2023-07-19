Woman dies inside Jefferson Parish corrections, sheriff's office to investigate

x
GRETNA, La. — A woman died Wednesday morning inside the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center, JPSO said later that day. 

It happened just after 9 a.m., when a woman suffered what the sheriff's office called, "a medical episode." 

She was apparently soon transported to a hospital where she died. 

The woman's age and identity were not released in JPSO's statement.

