GRETNA, La. -- A Jefferson Parish man has filed a class-action against the parish and the operator of a west bank landfill, whose noxious odors many residents say are making them sick.

The lawsuit was filed Wednesday by Elias Jorge “George” Ictech-Bendeck. It names Jefferson Parish, Progressive Waste Solutions, Waste Connections, IESI Louisiana Landfill Corp., the Louisiana Regional Landfill Co. and Aptim Corp. as defendants.

A Jefferson Parish spokesman said the parish has received the lawsuit but declined to comment. The parish plans to file a response to the lawsuit in court.

While the landfill is on the west bank, neighbors across the river in Harahan and River Ridge have complained about a noxious odor coming from the facility in recent months.

The parish has blamed the landfill's private operator in part for the odor and is holding the company in breach of contract.

Parish President Mike Yenni earlier this week said the breach of contract was "for failing to maintain a uniform, immediate daily cover to prevent odors and failing to fully implement the leachate control and monitoring plan that would contain and prevent these odors.”

The landfill operator, IESI Louisiana, now called Louisiana Regional Landfill Company, disputed that claim.

A statement from the company reads in part, "LRLC has at all times operated the landfill in accordance with the provisions of the landfill operating agreement and under the direction and supervision of Jefferson Parish. … Jefferson Parish operates and maintains the landfill gas collection system at the landfill, not LRLC."

The company also claims it offered to take over that function and repair the system for the next 90 days at no extra cost to the parish.

But, according to the contractor, the parish never responded to their offer.

The contractor added, "LRLC, at its own expense, has hired a nationally known odor mitigation firm in order to assist the parish in identifying all sources of local odors, including the two River Birch landfills immediately adjacent to the Jefferson Parish landfill. A final report detailing those findings will be made public in the coming weeks."

Yenni accused his predecessor, John Young, of cutting a side deal that let the landfill operator out of handling a portion of the liquid and gas containment systems.

Young told WWL-TV that Yenni's claim is ridiculous.

"It's wrong and irresponsible for them to try and point fingers at a prior administration when they've been on the job almost three years now," Young said.

Young added his administration requested the landfill contractor to do more, not less.

He presented as evidence a December 2014 parish council resolution amending the landfill contract that asked the contractor to fix and maintain broken pumps at the dump.

"There were some things done to actually get IESI to do additional things in terms of the leachate and things like that," Young said.

A Jefferson Parish spokesman said the Yenni administration stands by statements made about the landfill contractor and the former parish president at Monday's news conference.

