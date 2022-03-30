Jefferson Parish opens shelter ahead of storm

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish officials say they will be opening a shelter for those who do not feel safe in their homes during this evening's storms. They're recommending anyone in a mobile home or trailer seek an alternative shelter in a sturdy building with friends or family.

For those who have no where else to go, the Terrytown Playground will be available to residents. The address is 641 Heritage Avenue in Terrytown, and it will open at 3:00 p.m. Officials say it'll remain open until the storm has passed, and it's safe to leave. They say residents will not be able to stay overnight, and you should bring your own food/water, as well as any other items you may need.