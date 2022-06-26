Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office investigating homicide in Harvey

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in Harvey after discovering a dead man with a gunshot wound at the scene, according to a press release.
The victim was discovered inside a vehicle at the intersection of Manhattan Blvd. and 8th St.
Their identity is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.
There is little information at this time but JPSO says that anyone with information regarding the homicide is asked to call their Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or to contact Crimestoppers.