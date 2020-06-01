NEW ORLEANS — One person was killed and two others were injured in a police chase that began with a stolen vehicle in Jefferson Parish and ended in a fatal crash on City Park Avenue, authorities said.

New Orleans police first reported the crash around 4:20 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of City Park Avenue. Officials said a single-vehicle crash had left the driver dead on the scene. Two surviving victims were taken to the hospital for treatment. Their conditions were not immediately listed.

City Park Avenue between Toulouse and North Bernadette streets was temporarily closed as Jefferson Parish deputies took over the investigation there.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office officials said a license plate reader flagged the SUV involved in the crash as stolen on Metairie Road around 3:40 a.m.

About 10 minutes later, JPSO deputies found the vehicle and attempted to pull the driver over. That's when the SUV attempted to get away at an "extreme high rate of speed," sheriff Joe Lopinto said on the scene of the crash, and the chase began.

The vehicle reportedly lost control, crossed the median and crashed into a tree in City Park with responding deputies "well behind" the SUV at the moment of impact, Lopinto said.

No further information was immediately available. The NOPD traffic unit will investigate the crash and the JPSO will investigate how the chase started, officials said. The identities of the victims were not immediately available.

ALSO: American family attacked in Mexico, child killed

ALSO: Carnival 2020 is here!

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.