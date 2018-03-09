Labor Day weekend festivities were in full swing out at the Lakefront in Kenner Sunday, but the approaching tropical system was in the back of everyone's mind.

"We're gonna party today and we'll get back to work tomorrow," Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn said. "The city of Kenner will be on this tomorrow. Obviously we don't really need to focus on that today but the people of Jefferson Parish need to know we will prepare for this tomorrow."

All pumps are operational at the pumping station that covers the City of Kenner and parish officials are reminding everyone to clean out catch basins and put away any outdoor furniture during this long weekend. Some are ahead of the game already.

"We live in the outer banks of New Orleans so we're pretty prepared, we have a generator for our home in Tickfaw and we have our water supply and our food supply and hoping it's nothing more than a rainmaker," resident Anne Winter said.

Over in St. Charles Parish, residents are helping themselves to the free sandbag stations, hoping to prevent damage from possible flooding.

MORE: Parish by parish: sandbagging locations ahead of Potential Tropical Cyclone 7

St. Charles Public Works employees are now working around the clock to get the parish ready.

"I feel that we're very much ahead of the curve right now, we're doing really well," St. Charles Parish President Larry Cochran said.

So, for now people are saying goodbye to summer and hoping next week doesn't bring too much damage.

"This will probably be more partying for the storm and getting ready. We'll see what happens, this year been pretty good so far," Don Winters said.

MORE: Parish-by-Parish tropical weather preparations

Lauren Bale can be reached at lbale@wwltv.com.

© 2018 WWL