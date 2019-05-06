MARRERO, La. — One person is dead after a fire at a home in Jefferson Parish overnight.

According to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office, the fire was reported around 1 a.m. in the 400 block of Avenue A.

Authorities say one person inside the home was able to escape unharmed, but the body of another person was found in the rear of the home. Investigators believe the victim is a 60-year-old man who lived at the home, but his identity and cause of death have not been released at this time.

The fire marshal's office said investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.

