1 in custody, 1 wanted after a shootout, SWAT standoff in Metairie

The standoff ended around 12:30 p.m. with one person taken into custody.

METAIRIE, La. — One person is reportedly in custody and another wanted following a shootout and standoff with a SWAT team in Metairie on Tuesday morning.

According to the Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate, two men exchanged gunfire before 10 a.m. near the 1000 block of Wilker Neal Avenue. Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto said investigators do not believe anyone was hurt in the shootout, but they can’t be sure because one of the gunmen escaped the area.

The JPSO SWAT team was called to the scene, including the sheriff’s office helicopter which was flying for training exercises. The standoff ended around 12:30 p.m. with one person taken into custody.

“We are actively looking for the other [shooter],” Lopinto told the newspaper.