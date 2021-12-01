x
Jefferson

Child porn suspect shot by JPSO deputy after allegedly pulling gun on officers

Police said the suspect is in stable condition at the hospital.
METAIRIE, La. — A JPSO deputy shot a child pornography suspect during a Tuesday morning search of his house.

According to Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, police were searching 79-year-old James Millet's home as part of a child pornography investigation when Millet pulled a gun on officers.

A JPSO deputy shot Millet in the shoulder, disarming him.

Lopinto says Millet is at the hospital in stable condition. 

He will be booked with aggravated assault of a police officer once released from the hospital, according to police. Police believe Millet was in possession of child pornography. That investigation is ongoing.

No deputies were wounded in the shooting.

