Child porn suspect shot by JPSO deputy after allegedly pulling gun on officers

METAIRIE, La. — A JPSO deputy shot a child pornography suspect during a Tuesday morning search of his house.
According to Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, police were searching 79-year-old James Millet's home as part of a child pornography investigation when Millet pulled a gun on officers.
A JPSO deputy shot Millet in the shoulder, disarming him.
Lopinto says Millet is at the hospital in stable condition.
He will be booked with aggravated assault of a police officer once released from the hospital, according to police. Police believe Millet was in possession of child pornography. That investigation is ongoing.
No deputies were wounded in the shooting.
