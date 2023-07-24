1-year-old drowns in kiddie pool in Kenner

NEW ORLEANS — A one-year-old girl playing in the backyard of a Kenner residence apparently fell into a kiddie pool that had not been completely drained and drowned, Kenner Police said Monday.
The tragic incident took place on Thursday, July 20 around 8:15 p.m. Police said the pool appeared to have been drained of all but about nine inches of water, and the child fell in.
Police said the child still had a pulse when she was found by her parents and was raced to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Police said they don't know if charges will be filed.
The investigation is continuing.