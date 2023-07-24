1-year-old drowns in kiddie pool in Kenner

Police said the pool had been drained of all but nine inches of water.

NEW ORLEANS — A one-year-old girl playing in the backyard of a Kenner residence apparently fell into a kiddie pool that had not been completely drained and drowned, Kenner Police said Monday.

The tragic incident took place on Thursday, July 20 around 8:15 p.m. Police said the pool appeared to have been drained of all but about nine inches of water, and the child fell in.

Police said the child still had a pulse when she was found by her parents and was raced to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police said they don't know if charges will be filed.