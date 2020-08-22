10 am press conference: Jefferson Parish prepares for Laura and Marco

Jefferson Parish, alongside the state and several neighboring parishes, has declared a state of emergency ahead of the unusual weather event.

GRETNA, La. — Jefferson Parish officials are outlining their preparations for Tropical Storms Laura and Marco, which are expected to make landfalls along the United States Gulf Coast next week.

The press conference is being held at the parish's emergency operations and communication center in Gretna. It is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Saturday morning.

Jefferson Parish, alongside the state and several neighboring parishes, has declared a state of emergency ahead of the unusual weather event.

The current models for the storms put Marco further west, making landfall in Texas.

The storm could still strengthen into a hurricane once it's in the Gulf. It will then likely weaken before landfall due to increasing wind shear expected near the coast.

Laura is the more immediate danger, and is projected to be the more powerful storm. While there is still a lot of uncertainty in its path, current projections have it making landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on the Louisiana coast sometime between Tuesday and Wednesday.

The mountainous terrain of Hispaniola could disrupt the surface circulation and Laura may be very disorganized once in the Gulf Monday. This would mean Laura would need to undergo far more development once in the Gulf to intensity.

