Around 1,000 people in Jefferson Parish are still without power Saturday morning after a storm Friday evening caused extensive damage to the metro New Orleans area's power grid.

"It's all storm related," said Lee Sabatini, a spokeswoman for Entergy. "There was a tremendous number of trees down."

Sabastini said a crew is working to restore power to the biggest cluster of affected customers, and hopes to restore 800 of the 1,000 still in the dark within a few hours.

As of 10 a.m. Saturday, Entergy's outage map remained down due to scheduled site maintenance.

Originally, thousands were left without power in Metairie, Jefferson Parish and New Orleans, according to Entergy officials.

A short but strong line of storms moved through Southeast Louisiana Friday evening, leaving behind several downed trees and power lines and leaving thousands of residents without power overnight.

While thunderstorms and strong wind gusts came and went through the area in less than two hours, they knocked out energy for households in Metairie, Jefferson, pockets of the Westbank and New Orleans, according to Entergy officials.

Metairie was hit the worst, officials said, with multiple trees and live power lines down across the area.

Officials stressed that the estimated time varied greatly on the amount of downed power lines in a specific area, and that customers with minimal damage would have their power restored sooner.

Customers in the 7th Ward had been knocked out but all electricity had been restored there as of 7:30 p.m., officials said.

Entergy officials said crews were working throughout the night to get power back to customers as quickly and safely as possible.

After being without power for several hours, one Marrero resident, Ann Wiltz, frantically called into WWL-TV. She said her mother was on oxygen, and with only two tanks left and a notice from Entergy that her power was not estimated to return until morning, she had to decision to make whether to move or stay put.

WWL-TV made the utility aware of Wiltz' situation, and officials reached out to her. Thankfully, she was in an area of the Westbank that was projected to have power back before the 8 a.m. estimate.