11 AM: Jefferson Parish Coronavirus Update

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng and other parish leaders have scheduled a news conference Thursday to discuss the Aug. 15 election and update the public to the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The news conference is set to begin at 11 a.m. Thursday outside the Joseph S. Yenni Building. The event will be live-streamed on WWLTV.com and on WWL-TV's Facebook page.

As of Wednesday, Jefferson Parish has reported 14,914 total cases of COVID-19 since the outbreak was first detected in the state in early March. Another 520 people have died from the virus since then.

Jefferson Parish still leads the rest of Louisiana in the number of reported cases.

