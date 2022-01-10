x
Jefferson

12-year-old, 15-year-old shot wounded by gunfire in Marrero: JPSO

Both shot in the leg, the victims were 12 and 15 years old, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed.
Credit: qunamax - stock.adobe.com

MARRERO, La. — A Sunday shooting in Jefferson Parish wounded two youths, according to a report from sheriff's deputies.

Both shot in the leg, the victims were 12 and 15 years old, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed. The injuries were non-life-threatening, deputies said.

Around 5 p.m. Sunday, the shooting happened in the 7200 block of Connaught Drive, between Gladstone Drive and Esher Place.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

More information about the shooting may be released further into the investigation.

