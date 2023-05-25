12-year-old struck by ice cream truck ruled brain dead, family says

"He's becoming a hero and his legacy will live for a long, long time," said his uncle, Luis Maradiaga. "He will be an organ donor and that's a beautiful thing."

KENNER, La. — A 12-year-old boy who was critically injured after an ice cream truck crashed into his Kenner apartment was declared brain dead on Thursday.

Family members of Adrian Fajardo, 12, told WWL-TV that they decided to donate the child's organs after receiving the news.

The crash happened Saturday afternoon while Fajardo was playing video games in his bedroom. His family said the truck crashed into the room, pushing him through two walls and leaving him trapped beneath debris. Authorities said Fajardo was found within 10 minutes and was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

"He's becoming a hero and his legacy will live for a long, long time. He will be an organ donor and that’s a beautiful thing,” his uncle, Luis Maradiaga, said. pic.twitter.com/NDpwp5X0jq — Erika Ferrando WWLTV (@ErikaFerrandoTV) May 25, 2023

Investigators are still working to determine why the driver of the truck, identified as 71-year-old Mechael Yousef Mansoor crashed into the apartment. Officers said that he did not appear impaired, and they did not rule out possible medical or mechanical issues.

“He said the van suddenly accelerated, the gas pedal was stuck. Forensic exam of van by court certified mechanic says that never happened,” a spokesperson from Kenner Police Department said.

Mansoor was later arrested for negligent injuring and reckless operation of a vehicle. Kenner police expect his charges to be upgraded to negligent homicide once the coroner pronounces the child deceased.

This is a developing story. Stay with WWL-TV for updates as new information becomes available.