JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — More than 12,000 customer outages were reported around Jefferson Parish, Orleans Parish, Terrebonne Parish and Tangipahoa Parish as the worst of a strong line of storms moved through Southeast Louisiana Sunday night, Entergy Louisiana officials said.

As of 11:00 p.m. Sunday, thousands were still without power according to Entergy's outage map.

Outages began around 8:30 p.m. and as of 9:30 p.m., 6,100 customers were without electricity after having their power knocked out from strong winds and rain in Jefferson Parish, Entergy officials said.

According to the utility's online outage map, multiple customers were without power in Elmwood, River Ridge, Kenner and some surrounding areas in Jefferson Parish.

Officials estimated that power would be restored for most customers by 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Other parishes, including Orleans Parish, reported a total of several thousand without power. Power back to those customers was expected to return by 10:30 p.m. as well, Entergy officials said.

In Orleans Parish, Entergy reported 1,934 to be without power as of 9:45 p.m.

In Tangipahoa Parish, Entergy reported 1,758 to be without power as of 9:45 p.m.

And in Terrebonne Parish, Entergy reported 2,231 to be without power as of 9:45 p.m.

At the Sawmill Creek apartments in Elmwood, a tree that fell onto power lines in front of the entrance of the complex, knocking out electricity and preventing the automatic gate from opening, according to Eyewitness News viewer Oceann Thomas.

Tornado warnings have come and gone in areas as widespread as Metairie, LaPlace, Kenner, Waggaman and parts of Tangipahoa.

