MARRERO, La. — John Ehret High School was placed on lockdown after several large fights on campus on the last day of school.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said Thursday morning that 13 students were taken into custody, including one student who had a gun. No students were hurt in the fights.

Lopinto said that the student who was arrested for possession of a firearm was not related to the other 12 arrests for fighting.

"It doesn't appear he was involved in the fighting originally," Lopinto said outside the school.

Seven of the students arrested Thursday were male and six were female, Lopinto added. Some of the students arrested were adults and others were juveniles.

Ted Beasley, communications director for Jefferson Parish Schools said that Thursday is the last day of school for the semester and classes were scheduled to end at 12:10 p.m.

---

Stay with Eyewitness News on WWL-TV and WWLTV.com for more on this developing story.