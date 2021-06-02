14 incarcerated youths escape dorms at Bridge City Center for youth, one employee injured

Those 14 unidentified youth were arrested and transferred to the Jefferson Parish Jail for simple escape.

NEW ORLEANS — Fourteen incarcerated youths at the Bridge City Center for Youth were arrested after escaping their dormitories Monday night.

According to OJJ Spokesperson Beth Touchet-Morgan, the incarcerated youths left their dormitories around 7 p.m. on May 31. None of them left the correctional center's campus.

One employee was injured during the incident. They have since been treated and released from the hospital.

Those 14 unidentified youth were arrested and transferred to the Jefferson Parish Jail for simple escape.