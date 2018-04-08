A 14-month-old girl died after she was struck by a vehicle in Jean Lafitte Saturday, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office says.

The crash occurred in the 4700 block of Oak Street on private property around 9:30 a.m.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, the 14-month-old was struck by a vehicle that was driven by a family member. She was taken to an area hospital where she died from her injuries.

The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with investigators and impairment is not suspected at this time, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says.

