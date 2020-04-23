METAIRIE, La. — It happened in the 4800 block of Grammar Avenue in Metairie, just after 3:00 a.m. on Friday. A 14-year-old boy was shot in the head by a homeowner, who Jefferson Parish authorities identify as William Short.

Short has not been arrested or charged with any crime.

“In this case it seems like it all fits and that’s why the detectives, it seems to me, didn’t make an arrest,” said WWL-TV legal analyst Chick Foret.

Given the details released by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, Foret believes Short may have the law on his side. It all happened when authorities say five juveniles decided to sneak out their houses and go joyriding in a car belonging to one of their parents without permission.

During that joyride, authorities say the juveniles stopped near Short’s house, because one of them lives nearby. Two of them got out of the car, three stayed behind. Then the car’s alarm went off.

Those remaining three juveniles found themselves in front of Short’s house. Short, who’s also an officer in the New Orleans area, heard the alarm and walked outside with a gun.

“He was not in uniform, was woken up with no shirt on,” said Sheriff Joe Lopinto during a news conference Friday, the day of the shooting.

After Short confronted the juveniles, authorities say two ran off. Short told officers he saw something in the third juvenile’s hand, and then a light he thought was a muzzle flash from a gun. That’s when authorities say Short pulled his trigger once, shooting the 14-year-old in the head.

That light thought to be a muzzle flash was from a cell phone. Authorities say the boy had a feature turned one that made the phone light up when getting a call.

“I think it significant to note, he fired one shot and it hit the young person in the head. One shot. He didn’t fire multiple shots,” Foret said.

Foret says under state law the use of force has to be reasonable and apparently necessary.

“He sees the flash go off. He says in his mind he thought it was a weapon. He shot and fired,” Foret said.

Even if the shooting never happened, Sheriff Lopinto says the fact juveniles were out joyriding is a problem to begin with.

“We had several juveniles that were out at three in the morning when they shouldn’t have been out,” said Lopinto during that same news conference last week.

That 14-year-old is hospitalized in New Orleans. The case is being reviewed by the district attorney’s office to determine whether criminal charges are warranted.

