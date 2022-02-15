15-year-old dead, found shot outside Marrero home: report

The Jefferson Parish Coroner identified the shooting victim as 15-year-old Ja’Marian Price.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Authorities say a 15-year-old was found shot outside a home in Marrero on Saturday afternoon.

According to The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate, the Jefferson Parish Coroner identified the shooting victim as 15-year-old Ja’Marian Price.

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said deputies were called to the 7200 block of Gentry Road around 12:45 p.m. on Saturday after getting reports of gunshots in the area. At the scene, deputies found Price lying wounded in the front yard of a home. Price was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner’s office told the newspaper that Price died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The JPSO has not shared any additional details about a suspect or possible motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the JPSO homicide section at 504-364-5300 or anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.