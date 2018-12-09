A 70-year-old man died after an 18-year-old driver, suspected of drag racing, crashed into his car in Metairie Tuesday, State Police say.

The crash occurred on US 61 at Elise Street around noon.

Louisiana State Police say a Ford Mustang, driven by 18-year-old Jordan Marchese, was driving north on US 61 at a high rate of speed. Marchese drove on the right shoulder in an attempt to pass a vehicle in the right lane.

While driving on the shoulder, Marchese lost control of the car, struck a curb and went into a business parking lot. The car then impacted the driver’s side door of a Toyota Tundra that was in the parking lot. State Police say 70-year-old Rafael Canessa Sr. was in the truck at the time of the crash.

The force of the crash caused both vehicles to travel 80 feet before coming to rest, according to Louisiana State Police.

Canessa was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. Marchese was also taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Troopers believe that Marchese was drag racing at the time of the crash. The crash is under investigation and criminal charges are pending.

