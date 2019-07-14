A 19-year-old died in a car crash on LA 45, better known as Barataria Boulevard, in southern Jefferson Parish.

According to Louisiana State Police, 19-year-old Ryan Moliere was the passenger in a Mercury Milan driven by 24-year-old Jarell Sino that was heading south on LA 45. For an undetermined reason, Sino turned into the path of a pickup truck around Dolores Drive.

Police say Moliere wasn't wearing a seat belt and was killed in the crash. Sino was also unrestrained, but only sustained minor injuries. The pickup truck's driver was also unrestrained and suffered minor injuries.

Impairment is not suspected in the crash, but routine toxicology tests are being done.