2 brothers arrested after 'brutal' killing of Kenner gas station clerk

U.S. Marshals Service arrested Lamonte Loggins and Eric Rodgers on Tuesday in Memphis in connection with the shooting death of 30-year-old Abdel Ghader Sylla

KENNER, La. — Authorities say two brothers are in custody following an armed robbery and fatal shooting of a Kenner gas station clerk who was on his knees after he had handed over the money from the cash register.

The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Lamonte Loggins on Tuesday and Eric Rodgers on Wednesday in Memphis in connection with the shooting death of 30-year-old Ab El Ghader Sylla in Kenner on Nov. 30. Loggins was booked on first-degree murder charges and Rodgers was booked on second-degree murder and armed robbery.

Loggins and Rodgers are now awaiting extradition to Louisiana.

Investigators say Sylla was minding the store on Nov. 30 when two men came in, got him to hand over $100 in cash, and had him on his knees. One man was keeping an eye on the door. The other brandished the gun, but instead of just leaving with the cash they had come in to get, he fired his gun and struck Sylla.

Sylla was able to call for help and was taken to the hospital, but he did not survive. He was survived by a wife, a 1-year-old child, and another child on the way. His grieving widow said her husband was originally from Mauritania in Northern Africa. She met him soon after he moved to the New Orleans area about 4-and-a-half years ago.

“He was the nicest man,” she said. “Everybody who knew him thought that. He loved his family. He would do anything for anybody.”

The Kenner Police Department says Loggins was identified as a suspect through DNA evidence that was left at the scene of the crime by the gunman who shot and killed Sylla.

The police department added that detectives were able to use security video from nearby businesses and homes to identify the make and model of the suspects' vehicle as a Hyundai Sonata.

"By going door-to-door, detectives collected video surveillance evidence, tracking the suspect vehicle to a particular street and apartment complex in Kenner," police say.

Police say Loggins and Rodgers lived in the same apartment complex and the vehicle was owned by Rodgers' girlfriend.

On Dec. 3, an arrest warrant was issued for Loggins and detectives interviewed a witness who said that Rodgers had confessed to them that he was present during the robbery and that his brother, Loggins, had shot Sylla.

On Dec. 8, an arrest warrant was issued for Rodgers.

