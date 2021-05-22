2 dead in murder-suicide in Westwego, no motive identified

When police arrived, they learned that the suspect was known to the family, although detectives did not disclose what the relationship was.

WESTWEGO, La. — Two people are dead after a murder-suicide in Westwego Saturday, police say.

Shortly before 1 p.m., 63-year-old Bob Comardelle and another man who witnessed his murder pulled up to Comardelle's home on Farman Street. The witness told police another man, who they knew, approached the vehicle and shot Comardelle, fatally wounding him.

As the witness tried to get out of the passenger side of the car, he lost sight of the suspect. Shortly after, he heard a single gunshot and found the shooter dead in the yard of the house, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

When police arrived, they learned that the suspect was known to the family, although detectives did not disclose what the relationship was. The 36-year-old suspect was identified at the scene, but his identity is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin.

Investigators did not say what motivated the shooting.

