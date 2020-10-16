2 found shot to death in Metairie

JP Sheriff Joe Lopinto said officers found the two male victims near Newton and Upland Thursday night.

METAIRIE, La. — Two male victims were found shot to death in Metairie late Thursday night, according to Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Newton and Upland around 10:30 p.m.

Jefferson Parish Commander Jason Rivarde said the office is investigating the incident as a double homicide.

Around 10:30 p.m., deputies were sent to a scene because of a report of gunshots and when they arrived they found the two male victims, whose ages and identities were not given, suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were pronounced dead on the scene.

The sheriff's office said there is no suspect or motive information at this time.



Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.