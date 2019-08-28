MARRERO, La. — Authorities say two men are dead after a pair of shootings just blocks apart in Marrero Tuesday.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, the first shooting was reported around 5 p.m. in the 6100 block of Victorian Drive. Deputies arriving at the scene found a man sitting in a car in the area with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to to the hospital where he later died.

Hours later, a second shooting was reported just before 10:30 p.m. in the 6100 block of Adam Drive, just two blocks away from the first shooting. Deputies found a man with multiple gunshot wounds who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The JPSO has not released the names of either victim at this time. Investigators are still trying to determine a suspect or motive for the shooting.

It is unclear if the shootings are connected.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the JPSO Homicide Division at 504-364-5300. Residents can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

---

---

