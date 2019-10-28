METAIRIE, La. — Louisiana has a new millionaire!

One lucky customer bought a winning Powerball ticket worth $2,000,000 at the Superior Discount convenience store at 2355 Metairie Road for Saturday's drawing.

The winner matched all five numbers, but not the Powerball. They also got the power play.

The winning numbers are: 03-20-48-54-59. The Powerball is 04.

The next Powerball drawing is set for Wednesday, Oct. 30. The jackpot is currently an estimated $140 million.