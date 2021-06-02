20-year-old killed after car struck on shoulder near Gretna

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. near the Lafayette Street exit and claimed the life of Caleb Clayton.

GRETNA, La. — Authorities say a 20-year-old Prairieville man died after his car that was stopped on the shoulder of US90B in Jefferson Parish was struck by another vehicle late Tuesday night.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. near the Lafayette Street exit and claimed the life of Caleb Clayton.

Troopers say Clayton’s 2019 Toyota Corolla was stopped on the right shoulder when a 2002 GMC Envoy traveled off the roadway “for reasons still under investigation” and struck his car. Clayton suffered severe injuries. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

State police say the driver of the Envoy was not wearing a seatbelt and was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.