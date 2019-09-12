GRETNA, La. — A man who was driving while intoxicated and caused a crash that sent three Good Samaritans off the West Bank Expressway to their deaths was sentenced to 21 years in prison Monday.

Todd Williams, 40, pleaded guilty to three felony counts of vehicular homicide for the deaths of three people who came to the aid of a disabled car on the expressway on June 16.

Reverend Claude Luther Williams of Gretna, William Leinart of Gretna and Joseph Chopin of Marrero stopped after they saw a car spin and come to a stop while facing traffic after a tire blew out.

The three people stopped to come to the aid of the motorist, according to court documents, and Reverend Williams was on the phone with 911 operators when Williams' vehicle struck the disabled car, which struck another vehicle and the pedestrians.

Two other people were injured in the crash.

Todd Williams' blood-alcohol content was .11 percent, above the .08-percent legal limit to drive.

Judge Nancy Miller handed out the sentence after hearing a letter of forgiveness from the wife of Reverand Williams and Todd Wiliams' expression of remorse.