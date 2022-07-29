2,100 gallons of oil spilled in Mississippi River near Kenner, cleanup underway

Coast Guard officials say wildlife has not been affected.

KENNER, La. — The Coast Guard is cleaning up 2,100 gallons of fuel oil spilled into the Mississippi River near Kenner Thursday.

According to the Coast Guard, the tank vessel Hafnia Hine discharged oil while refueling at Ama Anchorage. Authorities say the crew secured the oil discharge, but investigators estimate that about 2,100 gallons of oil entered the water and contaminated more than 50 nearby barges.

In response, 2,700 feet of containment boom and 3,320 feet of sorbent boom are now surrounding the area and the contaminated vessels as cleanup is underway.

The discharge remains under investigation.