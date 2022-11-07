22-year-old killed on West Bank Expressway shooting had just proposed to girlfriend

Family members told the newspaper that 22-year-old Allen Dominick had just proposed to his girlfriend this weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A 22-year-old Westwego man died after he was shot while driving on the West Bank Expressway in Marrero on Monday evening, just days after he proposed to his girlfriend.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a call for medical service after 6:40 p.m. on an elevated portion of the expressway near the Ames Boulevard off-ramp. Deputies found a white 2004 Toyota 4Runner with its driver suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate identified the driver as 22-year-old Allen Dominick. Family members said Dominick was on his way home from his job as a manager at the G.E.A.R. clothing store in the Oakwood mall when he was shot.

Dominick's fiancée, 19-year-old Mary Grace Kaiser, said she tracked his cell phone location and began to wonder why his location was stopped at the same spot on the expressway for up to 10 minutes. She called her mother, who was driving on the expressway, who spotted the JPSO vehicles around her car.

"She paused and said it was my car," Kaiser told the newspaper.

Kaiser said she had been dating Dominick for five years, and they had just got engaged over the weekend at a beach trip to Biloxi.

"We just want answers," Kaiser said. "Somebody had to see something."

Investigators believe he was shot in the area between Manhattan Boulevard and the Harvey Canal.

The sheriff's office is seeking anyone who might have seen the victim's vehicle or have dashcam video from the area. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the JPSO homicide section at 504-364-5300 or Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.