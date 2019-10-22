GRETNA, La. — A Louisiana man faces a life sentence after his weekend conviction in a 2017 shooting death in suburban New Orleans.

The Jefferson Parish District Attorney's Office says a jury Saturday found Brandon Cordell Martin guilty of second-degree murder.

The victim in the November 2017 shooting was 19-year-old Daz Alexis of New Orleans.

Prosecutors say Martin, who turned 23 during his trial, shot Alexis in the head.

Martin also was convicted of obstruction of justice. Prosecutors say he abandoned Alexis' car, tossed the gun and car keys in a drainage canal and burned the clothing he wore during the shooting.

Jurors deliberated less than three hours before returning verdicts about 1 a.m., Saturday. Sentencing is set for Nov. 7.

The second-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory life sentence.

