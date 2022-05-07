Firefighters investigating 3-alarm fire at Harvey industrial building

According to the Harvey Volunteer Fire Company, firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire around 10:34 p.m. in the 1200 block of Peter's Road.

HARVEY, La. — Firefighters are trying to determine what caused a three-alarm fire at a large industrial building in Harvey on Friday.

According to the Harvey Volunteer Fire Company, firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire around 10:34 p.m. in the 1200 block of Peter's Road. While in route, firefighters saw heavy black smoke visible from the fire station and sounded a second alarm.

After fighting the flames for 20 minutes, firefighters called a third-alarm to request more help from Terrytown, David Crockett, Marrero, Westwego and Herbert Wallace fire companies.

The fire department said it took 30 firefighters about one hour to bring the flames under control. Firefighters continued to fight the fire for more than three and a half hours, cutting through metal exterior walls to completely extinguish the flames.

Peter's Road was closed for over three hours as firefighters battled the fire.

The fire department said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.